Henschen appointed to Auglaize Co. Board of Elections

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Democratic Party Executive Committee met Thursday evening, Jan. 17, in the Council Chambers at the City Building to make an appointment to the Auglaize County Board of Elections for the term ending in 2023.

The committee unanimously voted to appoint Chairman Brent Henschen to the four-year term.

All regular business was suspended until the next regular meeting in March.

The party congratulates Henschen and looks forward to his representation to ensure fair, impartial elections in Auglaize County.