Church plans community garage sale

SIDNEY — Trinity Church of the Brethren, 2220 N. Main Ave., is hosting a community garage sale on Saturday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The garage sale provides an opportunity for the church to serve its neighbors by providing a place and advertising for people to sell their items. The space fee proceeds will be donated to the Council of Religious Education.

Twelve vendors have signed up to sell a variety of things, including antique fishing lures, jewelry, Rainbow Sweeper, home-baked cookies, a new air compressor, “Precious Moments” figurines, port-a-crib and many household goods.

In addition, T-shirts can be purchased from John Allen of Connection Point Church, All proceeds from the shirt sales will be used to send 30 people from Connection Point Church on a mission trip to South Dakota.

Trinity will sell sandwiches, baked goods and drinks during the sale. A free children’s booth will provide activities for the children.

For more information, contact Cathy Clayton, 937-492-5691.