Church plans special program

MINSTER — Calvary Chapel Baptist Church, 71 N. Hamilton St., Minster, will host a program presented by Ambassador Baptist College on June 26 at 7 p.m.

Ambassador Baptist Church opened its doors to 36 students from across America in August 1989. The students came to prepare for a full-time Christian service. Today, the focus and thrust of the college remains constant and the student body continues to grow.

Dr. Ron Comfort, founder and chancellor of Ambassador Baptist College, is a veteran of more than 50 years in full time evangelism. In 2009, Dr. Alton Beal became the president.

Students at Ambassador Baptist College major in Bible and will have earned more than 60 credit hours in Bible upon receiving a four-year degree. Along with the Bible training, students chose a second major in he field of ministry to which God has called them.

The Ambassador Baptist College Ensemble and quartets travel to churches on alternating weekends throughout the school year and several weeks in the summer months providing special music and preaching.