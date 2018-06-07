Are we all spoiled?

That is what I think of when I look at America.

Everywhere you look you see someone else pitching a fit to get what they want. It seems that whoever is the squeakiest wheel gets what they want. Sadly, this kind of attitude has reared its ugly head inside the church as well. We have developed an entitled attitude. The thought process that everyone deserves to be a winner, the “everyone gets a trophy” kind of mind frame.

We hear things like, you deserve it. If you want it, go get it. You only live once. We have lost the heart of putting others before ourselves. We are so self-indulged that when we don’t get what we want, we pitch a fit.

This kind of attitude is contrary to the word of God.

Galatians 5:17 says, “For the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh: and these are contrary the one to the other: so that ye cannot do the things that you would.” We must be careful not to fall into the trap of fulfilling our selfish desires or what Scripture calls the flesh. We must be disciplined to want to fulfill the desires of God or as the Scripture says the things of the Spirit. We need to get back to putting others in front of ourselves instead of thinking about ourselves only.

Philippians 2:3-4 says, “Let nothing be done through strife or vain glory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than themselves. Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others.” We are to follow the two greatest commandments.

Matthew 22:37-40 “Jesus said unto him, ‘thou shalt love the Lord they God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”

It is time that we in the church need to grow up. It’s time we quit being spoiled and put on our big boy and big girl pants and act like mature men and women.Two things should come from maturity. The first being, that people should see love in our lives. John 13:35 says, “By this shall all men know that you are my disciples, if you have love one to another.”

And the second thing is being content with what you have. 1 Timothy 6:6-7 says, “But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, it is certain that we can carry nothing out.” I pray that you will let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_InmanChad_16.jpg

By Pastor Chad Inman Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church, Sidney.

The writer is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church, Sidney.