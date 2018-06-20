‘Just 1 More’ project successful

ANNA — The United Methodist Churches of Botkins and Anna combined for the third year of their “Love 1 More” local mission project.

The project is based on the scripture – John 13:34 where Jesus says, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another.” Each year members of the congregations try to “Love 1 More.” The idea is to involve every person in both churches in some way – working on the job site, making meals for the workers, running for materials, and praying for the project.

The first two years saw the churches doing major work at one home, first in Botkins then in Anna. This year saw the project involved at seven locations (five homes and two churches); 57 volunteers (besides those at home praying over the projects); and workers ranging in age from 4 to 80+plus.

“We also had crews working at the Anna Church Friday and Saturday putting together hygiene kits and school kits. These are kits that UMCOR (United Methodist Committee On Relief) keeps in store for responding to disasters around the world. UMCOR is always one of the first responders to such disasters,” said Pastor Randy Locker.

This year, at the Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, the churches were recognized for the mission projects by the United Methodist Rural Advocates, a group that promotes small churches throughout the Conference.

“We received that award for the entire Miami Valley District – a seven county district stretching from Shelby County to Montgomery County and their neighbors,” said Locker.