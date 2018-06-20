Priest to celebrate 60th anniversary

CELINA — The 60th anniversary of the ordination of a local man will be observed Sunday.

The Rev. Vincent Hoying, C.PP.S., is celebrating 60 years as a priest of the Precious Blood Society.

“It’s been a good ride,” said Hoying. “I was in the back seat and the Lord was the driver.”

A native of McCartyville, Hoying, is the son of Charles and Agnes Hoying. He graduated from Brunnerdale High School in Canton. After attending St. Joseph College for two years, he spent seven years at St. Charles Seminary.

He has served parishes in Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa and Ohio. He served the hospital ministry for 12 years, including time as the chaplain at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

He said he learned many good lessons when he served in Hazard, Kentucky, among the poor as well as at St. Anthony in Detroit, Mich., where he worked with African-Americans and the poor.

A Mass in his honor will be said Sunday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Hearth of Jesus Church, McCartyville. An open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the parish activity center. He requests the omission of gifts.

Hoying resides at the St. Charles Senior Living Center, 2860 State Route 127, Celina, OH 45822.