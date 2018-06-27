Produce stand opens July 7

NORTH STAR — The Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood, and St. Louis, North Star, will be operating a produce stand for the benefit of the poor.

The stand will be located on the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. 127, North Star. St. Maria’s Community Farm welcomes gardeners to donate fruits and vegetables from their orchards and gardens or baked goods. The public is invited to come and offer donations for whatever they wish to take home.

The produce stand will be open every Saturday beginning July 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be open throughout the summer.

All proceeds and leftover produce will be given to St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton, which provides approximately 1,000 meals a day. Some of the proceeds may also be given to other area soup kitchens.