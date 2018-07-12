Christian band slated for acoustic concert

SIDNEY — Summer, when the kids are out of school, is a time that many families are searching for something to do together. One such option may be a faith-based concert. Disciple, a Christian metal and rock band, will be appearing at Sidney First United Methodist Church on Aug. 12.

When one thinks of a metal band they may have preconceived ideas about the music at the concert. This concert will not be the traditional metal rock music, but Disciple will be performing an acoustic set.

“The band is a traditional rock band, but the acoustic set will simply be a couple guitars and a Cajon (a box-shaped percussion instrument). The lyrics will be clearly heard, and the message extended,” said Angie Mentges, organizer of the event.

According to their website, “Formed in 1992, Disciple has recorded over 10 albums, played thousands of shows worldwide, headlined tours since the late 90’s, has 14 No. 1 singles, sold hundreds of thousands of records, received multiple Dove Awards and nominations, had its music featured by ESPN’s NFL Live, WWE, Fox Sports, as well as in commercials for CBS’ “CSI: Miami” and “Criminal Minds” and more.”

The band is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

A member of Sidney First, Mentges, was instrumental in getting the band to appear in Sidney.

“I asked my pastor, David Chivington, if we could bring them to Sidney First. They are playing in Logan, Ohio, the day before. In April we entered a contract with the band and I am organizing the event,” said Mentges.

Mentges, who has attended many Christian concerts, is excited to have Disciple perform in Sidney. She feels it is an opportunity for the community to experience God’s Word through song. Mentges is also excited for people to be able to hear the band’s testimony.

“Disciple is above and beyond the others due to their conviction, their testimony, and their ability to relate to their audience regarding everyday life. Disciple’s lyrics are scriptural and contain a message that every one of us can relate to in one way or another. The lyrics stick in your head and they come to mind for me in the ups and downs of life when I need them. In my opinion, no other band is this dedicated to the Lord, their walk with God, and sharing that with others,” said Mentges.

The concert costs $10 for the first five rows and $5 for any other seat in the sanctuary. Organizers feel that people of all ages and denominations will enjoy the concert. Disciple will perform at 7 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

Sidney First United Methodist Church is located at 230 E. Poplar St. Call the church at 937-492-9136 for more information.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

