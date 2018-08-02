Justify the wicked and condemn the just?

At my age (and I’m old) I’ve seen a lot of change or should I say I’ve become aware of the changed around me. As I’ve studied my Bible I’ve also become aware that the Old Testament pretty much echo’s the times we’re in today in many ways. Mankind still wants to believe their ideas, their reasoning and their understanding is “the way it is or should be”.

Proverbs 3:5 says: Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding.

Proverbs 3:13 says: Happy is the man who finds wisdom, and the man who gains understanding.

Proverbs 5:1 says: Lend your ear to my understanding.

Many think the Bible is hard to understand. While the King James Version is written in a proper English style it is still not really hard to comprehend. For instance:…

Proverbs 17:15 says: He who justifies the wicked, and he who condemns the just, both of them alike are an abomination to the Lord. (NKJV) Along with the KJV I also enjoy the Message Bible translation….

Prov. 17:15 says: White washing bad people and throwing mud on good people are equally abhorrent to God.

I believe those are both understandable even though the world today doesn’t seem to think so because I see a lot of this going on.

It seems we are bending over backward not to offend anyone. While that may sound like a good thing it’s really a bad thing when we condone sin. By causing someone to believe it’s okay to sin we are saying it’s not going to really matter … but that’s an out and out lie. The Bible is clear on what is sin and where sinners will spend eternity and if that’s not enough we are not taking into consideration how their sin is affecting others. It’s very important to know sin from being just.

Mankind likes to clean things up so as not to offend. For instance….living together without being married – significant others rather than spouses …. Addiction – a disease, not until one makes the choice to sin with an addictive substance …. Homosexuality – an alternative life style, The bible has many references to this sin as not acceptable to our Creator, so much so He placed a whole story about Sodom and Gomorrah.

And for instance: Those who call out sin – hate mongers who hate the sinner’s sin. They only hate the sin not the sinner. Their prayers are for deliverance from the sin that has them bound. As we were all born in sin and all need the deliverance through the blood of Jesus Christ our Savior.

These are only a few examples of today’s ways of making light of sin and even promoting it in some cases.

The Bible says there will come a day when men will call evil good and good evil. Isaiah 5:20 says: Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet , and sweet for bitter! These days are here.

Heed the Word of God in Proverbs 3:5,13; and 5:1 He is faithful to forgive and He loves you even in sin, just not the sin that has you bound. A very familiar yet taken for granted Scripture….For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16 And Jesus took our sins to the cross.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_BensmanRodneyann11.jpg

By Rodneyann Bensman Your pastor speaks

The writer is an evangelist, chaplain and member of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, Sidney.

The writer is an evangelist, chaplain and member of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, Sidney.