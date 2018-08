MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social at the church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood, Aug. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m.

In addition to ice cream supplied by the Shelby County Dairy Boosters and served from the group’s traveling wagon, there will be pies, cakes and cookies to enjoy.

Proceeds will benefit the mission projects of the United Methodist Women.