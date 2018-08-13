Northtowne Church of God hosts annual kid’s carnival

SIDNEY — On Wednesday evening, Aug. 15, the Northtowne Church of God will be hosting its ninth annual Kid’s Carnival.

The carnival will begin at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m. The church is located at 2008 Wapakoneta, Ave. at the corner of Parkwood Avenue. The carnival will feature a 18-foot giant slide, a bounce obstacle course, and a bounce house, There will also be games, door prizes and refreshments. Event organizers also stated that the church will provide hot dogs, pop-corn, snow-cones, and other treats.

For more information or transportation, call the church office at 937-498-1476.

Pastor Tim Bartee invites the community to come and be a part of this special evening.