Support group to meet

FORT LORAMIE — Divorced or separated? Too many people stay stuck in their pain and don’t know how to find their way past the pain of divorce or separation.

A 12-week support group begins Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 7:15 p.m. at the Parish Office Center just east of St. Michael Church, 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie, Ohio. Cost of $25 per person includes a “Survival Guide,” and materials for 12 weeks.

Topics included in the series include shock, denial, fear, anger, depression, loneliness, financial issues, battles in court, custody and visitation and annulment.

Call Rose Meyer @ 937-295-2891 or rosem@nflregion.org to find out more information or to register.