Church celebrates 154th anniversary

SIDNEY — The Mount Vernon Baptist Church congregation, with their pastor, the Rev. David D. Wynn, is celebrating its 154th anniversary Sunday, Aug. 26.

The theme for the day is “Hold to Your Faith” with scriptural reference from Hebrews 10:19-25. The historical Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Cincinnati, Ohio, will be the guests at 4 p.m. service and their pastor, the Rev. Ashton G. Allen, will deliver the sermon.

Allen was born in Dayton, Ohio, and is the son of the late the Rev. Ashton R. and Elaine Allen. He is a 1977 graduate of Colonel White High School in Dayton and is currently employed as a child support enforcement supervisor for Hamilton County Job and Family Services. Allen accepted Chris, was baptized and united with St. Luke Baptist Church of Dayton, where he was called to preach in April 1994. He was licensed and ordained by the late the Rev. Sylvester Walker on Jan. 14, 2005. He received a bachelor of arts degree in the Bible from Faith Theology College and Seminary in Anderson, South Carolina, on May 27, 2005, and has participated in numerous ministries before becoming the pastor of the Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Cincinnati on Sept. 29, 2006.

Allen serves on the Dayton Baptist Pastors and Ministers Executive Committee and is a member of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Greater Cincinnati and Vicinity. He is married to the former Robin Horton and they have one son and one granddaughter.

The local church is located at 606 Park St. and all are invited to attend the celebration.