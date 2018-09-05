Stations for Vocations to be held at shrine

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine will host Stations for Vocations, led by the Rev. Dan Schmitmeyer on Sept. 13. This event is sponsored by the Serra Club of the St. Marys and Sidney Deaneries. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Adoration Chapel and proceed to the courtyard for Stations. The Serra Mission is to foster and affirm vocations to the priesthood and vowed religious life.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein.

For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org