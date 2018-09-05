‘Drowning in Grief’ support group begins Sept. 5

PIQUA — Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home will host its fall support group series titled “Drowning in Grief.”

This program is made available to all people in the Piqua area who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one. This series runs five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 5 with the final session Oct. 3. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. It is beneficial if you are able to attend all five-group gatherings. These informal sessions will be held in the reception room of the funeral home, 333 W. High St., Piqua. Kelly Larger, coordinator of the funeral home’s Follow Through Services, will facilitate the sessions.

The funeral home has made this program available to the Piqua community for over 25 years and the response has been very positive. These sessions are designed to inform and educate individuals about grief and all its aspects. Life stories & memories can be shared as well as new friendships being made. Literature and books are made available to group participants.

Rhonda O’Neill author and grief survivor shares, “The journey isn’t about getting over your loved one. Your loved one will always be a part of your life and your heart. The journey is about honoring the love you shared and finding a way to get to the top of the mountain where you can experience joy in life again. You can learn how to live again. Don’t stay stuck half way up the mountain. Grief is hard work. But with courage and determination, you can make it to the top.”

For more information and complimentary registration, contact Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, 037-773-3161.