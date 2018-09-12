Parishes plan Pillowcase Dress Sew-a-thon

RHINE — Area residents are invited to participate in a Pillowcase Dress Sew-a-thon, to be held on Monday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m., at St. Lawrence Church Hall, Rhine (east of Botkins, on Botkins Road). The event is sponsored by the Social Justice Commission of the Petersburg Parishes.

Participants should bring their sewing machines for a day of making simple dresses and shorts to send abroad with Christian missionaries to children who may never have received new clothing before. Those who can’t sew are still welcome to cut out fabric and help in other ways. Lunch will be provided to participants.

“The Sew-a-thons have been so successful and the participants have had such a great time that they always want to know right away when we’d organize another session,” said Commission representative Rachel Barber.

Dresses from the previous sew-a-thon have already been distributed in Haiti and in Tanzania, among other locations.

Those attending are also welcome to bring remnants and new or very gently used pillowcases (all or mostly cotton), as well as buttons, ribbon, any notions that might be used to “trim” the clothing. Those with questions should call Patty Mack at 937-693-3163.

The Petersburg Parishes of Botkins Immaculate Conception, Fryburg St. John, Rhine St. Lawrence, and Wapakoneta St. Joseph are named for the now-vanished Petersburg settlement (between Wapakoneta and Botkins) from which the parishes emerged in the 19th century. They are served by the Rev. Sean Wilson, pastor, and the Rev. Jarred Kohn, associate pastor.