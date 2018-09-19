True Woman Simulcast planned for Sept. 27-29

SIDNEY — Sidney Baptist Church will be hosting the True Woman 2018 Simulcast Sept. 27-29.

Session 1 will be held Thursday, Sept. 27, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Hosts for the evening will include Dannah Gresh, Betsy Gomez and Erin Davis. Foundations: Truth or Consequenses will presented by Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth. The Truth About God will be presented by Mary Kassian, while the Truth About Ourselves will be conducted by Jackie Hill Perry.

Session 2 will begin Friday morning, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon. Hosts will include Robyn McKelvy and Paula Marsteller. Mary Kassian will lead the disussion about the Truth About Sin. Jackie Hill Perry will discuss the Truth About Sexuality. Gender Indentity and Sexual Issues Today will be a panel discussion with Mary Kassian, Dannah Gresh and Jackie Hill Perry.

The hosts for Friday afternoon include Mary Kassian and Paula Marsteller.

Session 3 will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Program presenters include Betsy Gomez, the Truth About Priorities; Dannah Gresh, the Truth About Marriage; and Robyn McKelvy, the Truth About Children.

Session 4 begins at 7 p.m. Friday and lasts until 10 p.m. Hosts are Betsy Gomez and Erin Davis. Programs planned are Eric Mason, the Truth That Sets Us Free; and Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth, Truth about Circumstances.

Hosts for the final session on Saturday, Sept. 29, will be Dannah Gresh and Robyn McKelvy. The program will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Topics include the Truth About Emotions by Dannah Gresh; Your Word is Truth by Eric Mason; the True Woman Movement: Where to From Here, which is a panel discussion with Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth, Mary Kassian, Diannah Gresh, Robyn McKelvy and Betsy Gomez.

For more information to to RSVP, contact Theresa, tchamberlin6@gmail.com.

The church is located at 1322 E. Court St., Sidney.