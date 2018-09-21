Northtowne Church of God to hold anniversary celebration

SIDNEY — The Northtowne Church of God, 2008 Wapakoneta Ave., will be having their Homecoming and 90th Anniversary Celebration, Sunday, Sept. 23.

The homecoming service will begin at 10:45 a.m. During the service, the kid’s choir, adult choir and the Northtowne Praise Team will be singing, and the guest preacher will be Shannon Truelove from Hartford, Michigan. Truelove is the pastor of the Hartford Full Gospel Assembly.

From 10 a.m. until 10:40 a.m., there will be a guest speaker from Samaritan Works, Sheila Lundy. She will be sharing about the ministry of Samaritan Works and about the drug addiction issues that face our community.

Following the worship service there are several activities planned in the Northtowne Activity Center.

For more information, contact the church office at 498-1476. Pastor Tim Bartee invites the community to join the Northtowne Church Family in this celebration.