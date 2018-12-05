Rediscovering Joy support group begins Dec. 10

FORT LORAMIE — A new support group for anyone of any age who is widowed starts soon. The first meetings will be held on Monday, Dec. 10, as part of the “Loss of A Spouse” program. Two time choices are available: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Both the afternoon and the evening program will be held at St. Mike’s Place which is located adjacent to Fort Loramie Elementary School between the school and the parish office house on Elm Street in Fort Loramie. People of all faiths or no faith are welcome.

Whether your spouse died many years ago or very recently, please join the meeting and see if you might be interested in community with other people who also find themselves widowed. Judy Broering and Mary Wenning, who are both widowed, realized the need for a support group in the area for friendship and community.

They have decided on the name “Rediscovering Joy” and invite all who are widowed to come Monday. The meeting will begin with the “Loss of A Spouse” program for the first hour and the “Rediscovering Joy” information meeting for the second hour. If you have already attended a “Loss of A Spouse” program before, feel free to come again or to arrive at 2 or 7:30 p.m. If you have not attended a “Loss of A Spouse” program before, arrive at 1 or 6:30 p.m.

The fee for both the program and meeting has been paid forward by former GriefShare participants, so there is no charge. Reservations are not necessary.

For more informaiton, call Rose Meyer at 937-295-2891, ext 106, or Bobby Bender at 937-295-3449.