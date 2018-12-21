Churches announce Mass times

OSGOOD — The Christmas Eve Masses, Monday, Dec. 24, have been scheduled as follows:

• 3 p.m. at St. Louis Church, North Star.

• 4:30 at St. Nickolas, Osgood, and this will be the children’s Mass.

Starting on the weekend of Jan. 5 and 6, times of the Masses will change in St. Nickolas and St. Louis churches. St. Louis will have the 8:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays and St. Nickolas will have the Saturday 4:30 p.m. and the Sunday 10:30 a.m. Masses.

Confessions will be heard in the St. Louis church, Saturdays from 9 to 9:30 a.m. This schedule will continue until the first weekend of July.

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

