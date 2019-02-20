Brunch buffet set for Sunday

NEW BREMEN — A brunch buffet to benefit Radio Maria will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Speedway Lanes, 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen.

This all-you-care-to-eat buffet includes made-to-order omelets and Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict, scrambled eggs, French toast, pancakes, sweet rolls, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, fried potatoes,fresh fruit, fried chicken, roast beef, mashed potatoes, assorted vegetables and more. Lunch items will be offered after 10 a.m.

Meals cost $9.99 for adults and $5.99 for those 3 to 10 years old and those who are 2 and younger may eat free.

Radio Maria is a non-profit organization that operated solely on the support of its listeners and is operated by volunteers dedicated to bringing a “Christian voice in your home.” Radio Maria WHJM 88.7FM is located at 191 E. Fourth St., Minster.