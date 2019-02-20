Shrine hosts Italian night

MARIA STEIN — Matt Hess, director of Hospitality & Ministry at Maria Stein Shrine, shared highlights from his “Roman Holiday” last September during Italian Night at the Shrine on Sunday, Feb. 10. Despite the snowy weather over fifty people attended the special event, which included dinner and a presentation.

The evening started with delicious food from Bella’s Italian Grille in Celina. Guests enjoyed Caesar Salad, bruschetta, Italian vegetables, chicken in garlic cream sauce and a rustic Italian bake paired with some of Bella’s house wine, followed by a delicious cannoli dessert.

The presentation, led by Hess, featured various sights around Rome. These included ancient monuments, ornate basilicas, off the beaten path churches, and sites pertaining to St. Gaspar and the Society of the Precious Blood.

The event was held in the Shrine’s newest space, The Upper Room. This unique space is available for party or event rental. A free art exhibit titled “Throne of Wisdom”, from Via Lucia, is currently on display in the room and will be available for viewing through June of 2019.

