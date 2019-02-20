New Shrine vestments blessed

MARIA STEIN — The Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, Maria Stein Shrine blessed its new vestment set on Monday, Feb. 11. This set replaces the original set, made over 50 years ago, by Sisters of the Precious Blood and designed by Sister Eileen Tomlinson, C.PP.S.

These beautiful vestments were made possible by a donation from the Jerry and Doris Ann Will family. They were the work of Kathy Homan, Mary Honigford and McKenna Gels, whose time and talent were well spent on these vestments.

“We are thankful for the generous donation of the Will family, the talented and skillful hands of the ladies who labored out of love to make them and for Fr. Alex Witt blessing the stunning vestments before wearing them in a special mass” said Don Rosenbeck, Shrine president, “We hope that these vestments, which reflect the vibrancy of the Maria Stein Shrine, will be a source of faith for generations to come.”

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit mariasteinshrine.org.