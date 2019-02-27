St. Denis K of C hosting Dr. John Wood

VERSAILLES — St. Denis K of C will welcome Versailles native and Catholic speaker Dr. John Wood on Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Versailles K of C hall. In the spirit of the New Evangelization, Wood will use popular movies, songs, stories, sports, and life experiences to teach the faith based on his newest book “Entrusted; Keeping the Flame of Faith Alive.”

Wood is also the author of “Ordinary Lives, Extraordinary Mission: 5 Steps to Winning the War Within.” It has been one of Dynamic Catholic’s bestselling books, with over 200,000 copies distributed to date.

Bestselling author Matthew Kelly said, ” I believe John is one of the great emerging Catholic voices of our time. John Wood has a passion that is contagious. Read this book and make an effort to go and hear him speak.”

Tickets for the event are $10 and are available by contacting Jake DeMange at 419-336-1034.