Looking for the signs of spring, summer

It has been a long winter and I am ready for spring and warm weather. Soon we will be seeing signs of spring. The birds will be singing, flowers will start blooming, there will be buds on the trees and the grass will become green. These are all welcome sights after a long winter and signs that summer is near.

In Matthew 24:32 we read “Now learn of the parable of the fig tree; when the branch is yet tender, and putteth forth leaves, ye know that Summer is nigh.”

In Matthew 24:3 Jesus is sitting on the Mount of Olives and his disciples ask him what the signs shall be before his coming and of the end of the world. Jesus tells them not to be deceived by any man. He is telling them to focus on Him and His words. You see we must know the truth of God’s word or we can be deceived by any false wind of doctrine or latest feel good religion. In this section He talks about wars and rumors of war, nation will rise against nation, famines, pestilences, earthquakes in divers places and these are just the beginning of the sorrows. He goes on explaining other things to watch for.

Then in verse 33 we read “so likewise ye, when ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors.”

There is so much going on in our world today that if we would just open our eyes we should be able to see that a lot of the things we read in Matthew chapter 24 are happening.

In Isaiah 5:20 we read “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

We are living in a time that this very thing is happening. Abortion was legalized way back with the case of Roe vs Wade. In recent news there has been the legalization of aborting a baby even up to the point that the baby is in the birth canal. Another law is trying to be passed to still kill a baby even if it survives an abortion attempt and it is outside the womb. Everything about this is evil and outside of the will of God.

The LGBTQ movement continues to get more and more exposure and acceptance in our society even though God calls it an abomination (Leviticus 20:13). Not to mention that some politicians keep moving farther and farther from anything that has to do with God. They seem to think they can somehow fix everything on their own strength or wisdom.

Some think that they can somehow give everyone something for nothing and they call it Socialism. Let me just tell you there is nothing free it will always cost us something. Scripture says that the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23). It also says we have all sinned and come short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23). You see, from scripture, there is evil and there is good. For this to be true there must be a right or wrong, truth or a lie. There must be an absolute truth which means there has to be a Holy God. The problem with this is if there is an absolute truth that means we are flawed which means that we have sin.

Since sin is the problem we still have hope because we read in Romans 5:8 “But God commendeth his love towards us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for our sins. Remember all you have to do is ask God to forgive you of the wrongs that are in your life and desire to let him be Lord (No. 1) of your life.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life”.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_InmanChad_16.jpg

By Pastor Chad Inman Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church, Sidney.

The writer is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church, Sidney.