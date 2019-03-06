Troccoli hosting Women’s Spring Awakening 2019

SIDNEY — Area women are invited to attend Spring Awakening 2019 on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with award-winning singer/songwriter Kathy Troccoli at the Sidney First United Methodist Church. The event is the church’s fifth annual spring women’s conference. Troccoli will host, and organizers are excited about this year’s event with the theme, “Stay Amazed – Fully Awake, Fully Aware and Fully Alive.”

“We’ve had some really good people, but we’ve never had anyone quite like Kathy…,” said Winky New, who is the Interim Women’s Ministry Leader at Sidney First UMC. New is referring to the extensive national platform Troccoli has achieved as a singer, songwriter, speaker, and author.

Troccoli’s rise to celebrity began more than 35 years ago, when she recorded her first radio hit, “Stubborn Love.”

“Kathy’s numerous accolades include 24 recordings, 18 No. 1 radio hits, 19 Dove Award nominations, two Dove Awards, and three Grammy nominations,” according to her website. “…In addition to her success in Christian music she has made quite an impact in the mainstream arena as well, scoring a No.1 hit with ‘Everything Changes,’ (and) a top 10 single with the iconic Beach Boys, titled ‘I Can Hear Music’.”

When asked why she agreed to be featured at the local event, Troccoli, who is often referred to as Troccoli answered, “Although I love doing concerts – there is something special and different when women get together. It is a time where they can focus on themselves.”

Besides being a consummate performer, the Christian celebrity is also a storyteller extraordinaire. Troccoli, accompanied by musician, Michelle Margiotta, wowed an audience of about 500 local folks in May 2017 when she performed at Sidney Middle School at a Comfort by Candlelight concert organized by Lockington United Methodist Church.

The national performer was so well received, that Susie Valentine of the Sidney First UMC contacted Troccoli’s ministry about having her host the church’s annual ladies event. New and Valentine have been working on planning the day, which has been “successful from the first year,” said New. “The goal has always been to … bring women, not just in our church, but our community together … to have a program they would enjoy.”

According to Troccoli, “I will sing and speak. The music penetrates the soul so deeply. It helps to open up the heart to hear from God.” Margiotta will also be returning for the event.

Along with the music, Troccoli will be sharing from her own story.

“I try my best to be as vulnerable as I can … so women don’t feel so alone in their struggles,” she said. “My hope is that they can take some emotional and spiritual inventory and come away with renewed hope and eternal perspective on things,”she said.

As for the theme of Spring Awakening 2019, “Stay Amazed – Fully Awake, Fully Aware and Fully Alive?” Troccoli said, it’s, “To remind women they can truly live John 10:10 (and have) – a better and more glorious life – even in the midst of the storms and valleys.”

The event is open to women of all ages, “Anywhere from 16 to 90 (and beyond),” said New. Tickets are $10 for the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. program with the doors opening at 8:15 a.m.

Although there won’t be a luncheon, “There’s finger food refreshments, along with donuts, muffins and fruit at registration,” said New.

The church is also willing to supply childcare free of charge, but must be prearranged. The church would have to be notified prior to the event by contacting the children’s minister to arrange for daycare.

“We are very excited to have Kathy coming,” said the Women’s Ministry Leader. “One of the Bible Study groups in the church is doing a Bible Study Kathy has co-written…” preparing to see the notable singer/author in person.

Through the years, Troccoli has performed continually, ministering at Women of Faith conferences, serving on the mission fields of Africa, India, and Central America, hosting an annual cruise, and more recently traveling the country with her Comfort by Candlelight concert series.

This talented, yet humble artist is sure to offer the women who gather an uplifting message. KT hopes those attending will “…leave with a sense of fresh wind in the sails of their heart. Truly living more aware, aware and alive. Not just in the big things – but in the mundane of life.”

The cut-off date for ticket sales is March 13, 2019. Tickets are available by visiting the Sidney First United Methodist Church office located at 230 E. Poplar St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or by calling the church at 937-492-9136, or by mail with the registration form on the church website at http://www.sidneyfirst.com/womens.aspx. Tickets are also available online through iTickets at https://www.itickets.com/events/412057.

By Christina Ryan Claypool For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

