Spending time in prayer every day

Each day when I drive into town, I strive to arrive early enough so that I am able to spend time in prayer. There are locations that I have selected to help me to be focused on a particular area of our society. My focus points involve government, health care, law enforcement, educational systems, businesses, families, and churches.

Last week as I parked to pray for our law enforcement folks it was warm enough for me to step out of my vehicle. While praying I noticed that the river was flowing with a great deal of turbulence. I prayed thinking of all the difficulties and dangers that the drug problem has brought to our society.

Soon I heard the honking of geese. When the honking ceased I thought they must have landed in a nearby grassy area to search for breakfast. Much to my surprise, I quickly saw that the geese were “white water rafting” down the river. I must admit that it seemed as if they were really enjoying themselves as they turned their heads looking at each other.

Oh my, isn’t that how it is when we embrace God’s unconditional love for us. One of God’s promises is that he will never leave us or forsake us. In the turbulent times of our lives, he is there to lead and guide us as he teaches us the importance of being united in his love. In the calm times of our lives, he is there to lead and guide us as he provides us with opportunities to share his love with others. Loving one another as he loves us is truly a blessing of life.

During this season of Lent may you truly claim God’s promise of eternal life by repentance of your sins and by faithfully following the teachings of his beloved son Jesus Christ.

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_Madden-jane_14.jpg

By the Rev. Jane E. Madden Your pastor speaks

The writer is the the chaplain at Ohio Living Dorothy Love and does pastoral care at Sidney First United Methodist Church.

The writer is the the chaplain at Ohio Living Dorothy Love and does pastoral care at Sidney First United Methodist Church.