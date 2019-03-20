St. Charles will host ‘Artistry Under the Dome’

CELINA — Artistry Under the Dome is set for Friday, April 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Charles Senior Living Community, 2860 US 127, Celina, Ohio.

The art fair, now in its seventh year, showcases the talents and works of artists either residing in or originally from Mercer and Auglaize counties. The premier juried art exhibit and sale features 30 artists and includes some student art work from seven area high schools.

There is no entrance fee; however, free-will donations are gladly accepted.

Over 1,000 people attend the event each year. There, they can meet the artists, enjoy the beautiful artwork and consider purchasing items, which can be gifts for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and even next Christmas.

First held in 2013, this annual extravaganza continues to grow in prestige, scope, and size. It exposes creators of all sorts to a wide audience and art lovers to a wide variety of works. Various types of art medium will be on hand, including pottery, woodwork, glass art, copper, paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, clay and more.

The following artists are participating in the Art Fair this year: Julie Baltes, Kathleen Bauer, Tony Beckman, Virg and Jane Bertke, John Beyke, Mary Boettger, Todd Buschur, Sherry Chandler, Brad Cull, Berry Davis and Collette Fortin, Jane Dippold, Ray Feltz, Doug Fiely, Anna Fisher, Amelia Goff, Holly Gray, Peggy Green, Debby Gregory, Rhonda Hager, Caleb Luthman, Ken Maggi, David Maywhoor, Joan Muhlenkamp, Margo Sharp, Marilyn Stall, Amber Temple, Hannah Thees, Nick Wenning, Shirley Wenning and Jerry Will.

For more info: Go to facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArtistryUnderTheDome.