The question is “ Do you know God? “…Not just know of him, or think you do but really know him?

You might say…”Does anyone really know God?” The answer is a mighty yes.

As in any relationship, to know Him is a step by step, day by day and hour by hour process. He gave us a book with 66 other books in it with everything we need to know…His character, his principles, His plan for all creation (which includes you) so we can come to know him personally. So we need to read the Bible to know Him. 2 Timothy 3:16 All scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:

Genesis 1:26 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: … Us is Jehovah and Jesus , 1 John 5:7 For there are three that bear record in Heaven, the Father, the Word and the Holy Ghost: and these three are one. He wants us to have a relationship with him. As in any relationship it’s a two way street and takes communication which is prayer, song & meditation. He’s done all He had to for us when He died on the cross and rose again 3 days later. So we just need to believe and receive His provisions.

God (Jehovah is His name) has always been, is now and always will be God. Isaiah 44:6 Thus saith the Lord the King of Israel, and this redeemer the Lord of hosts; I am the first and I am the last and beside me there is no God. Seems to me its mighty important to get to know my creator, my God, my Redeemer. Until we know God we depend on our thinking.

Isaiah 55:9 For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts. (says the Lord)

His love is more than our love can ever be. He wants none to perish. 2 Peter 3:9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to usward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. It’s his love that saves us and keeps us (including you). Jude 1:24 Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy,

As humans we like to show love with gifts…God likes our gifts also … He likes us to seek after him, he likes for us to spend time with him, he likes us to share the news of his goodness, love, provision and so much more. He likes for us to follow his principles. He likes a real close relationship with us. A close relationship with God will cause you to hear from him in many ways…He speaks to me, he blesses me with love, peace and joy.

You can know God … Just read his word, pray, believe, receive, seek, take time, and share him with others. He will bless you. After all he died for you and rose again 3 days later so we can rise from death into eternal life. And he now sits at the right hand of the Lord making intercession for you and me. Romans 8:34 … It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also makes intercession for us. Ephesians 1:20 Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in heavenly places.

I believe this is someone I want to know personally. I believe no one has ever done anything for me any better than taking my sins and cleaning me up. Then rising from the dead with the promise I can too. This is what Easter is about.

This is what Easter is all about …. But I guess you gotta know God to realize this precious gift from our loving Father.

May God Bless you with the knowledge of Himself,

By Rodneyann Bensman Your pastor speaks

The writer is an evangelist, chaplain and member of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, Sidney.

