Northtowne Church of God hosts conference

SIDNEY — Northtowne Church of God will be hosting a leadership and minister’s training conference Friday evening and Saturday morning, May 3 and 4. The four Friday evening sessions will be from 6:30 until 9 p.m. and the four Saturday morning sessions will be from 9 a.m. until noon. Following the Friday evening session there will be refreshments and an open gym, and a continental breakfast will be served Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The guest speakers are: Jon Walden from Cleveland, Ohio, Joe Prewitt from Muncie, Indiana, Shannon Truelove from Hartford, Michigan, Alan Laws from Sidney, Ohio, Don White from Mount Orab, Ohio, and Jamie Couch from Somerset, Kentucky. Various subjects will be discussed during the conference including, Ministering to Millennials, When a Generation Loses its Voice, The Leadership Pipeline, Prevailing Prayer, Growing in the Desert, The Blessing of the Besor Brook and other topics.

There is no cost for registration, or for refreshments and the continental breakfast. Host Pastor Tim Bartee invites the community to come and be inspired and challenged. The church is located at 2008 Wapakoneta Ave. in Sidney, Ohio. For more information email aimcgma@gmail.com or call 937-498-1476.