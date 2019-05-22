Shrine hosting Blue Mass

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a Blue Mass for First Responders on Wednesday, May 29, at 7 p.m. All EMS, police officers, and firefighters are invited to attend and uniform dress is encouraged. This mass is open to the public and a reception with refreshments will follow.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.