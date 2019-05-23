Peace is the will of God

Since the beginning of the year, we at Russell Road Church have been in a series called The Renewed Mind. Our foundational scripture is Romans 12:1-2. In verse 2 it says, “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”

Without the renewing of our minds to God’s word, we will not be able to prove (prove=pass the test) or to authenticate God’s will. An unrenewed mind is at war with God. When we are not in agreement with what God says about our current circumstances and situations we can become fearful, anxious, worried, and even depressed. None of this is God’s will for our lives. Fear, anxiety, worry, and depression don’t exist in heaven. In the model prayer Jesus prayed, “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” After His resurrection, Jesus’s first words to the disciples were “peace to you”. (Luke 24:36)

Isaiah 9:6 says, “Unto us a child is born, a Son is given, and the government will be upon His shoulders. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Of the increase of His government and peace there will be no end. Jesus is peace, He is the true Prince of Peace. True peace can only come from Him. As followers of Jesus His government (the kingdom of God) and peace are to be increasing in our lives.

In Romans 14:17 it says that the kingdom of God is righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Spirit. We are to be living out of our relationship with God and His kingdom that resides in us. When I exchange my faith in God for fear, I can become anxious, worried, and even depressed. But when I stay in faith, fellowship, and relationship with Jesus I will have peace. In John 14:27 Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” It is our responsibility to not allow our hearts to be troubled by circumstances or situations, but we are to stay in faith and steward the kingdom of God that is in us by walking in peace. Colossians 3:15 says, “Let the peace of God rule in your hearts.” The areas in my life that make me the angriest, most anxious, depressed, and frustrated are the areas where God is calling me to trust in Him. Isaiah 26:3 says, “In His perfect peace He will keep Him whose mind is stayed on Thee, because He trusts in You (the Lord).”

When I violate the peace that God has given me through fear, anxiety, worry, discouragement, and doubt, I need to repent (repent=to truly change my mind) and renew my mind. I can recall a story about a man who was on a long flight, and while in flight over the ocean the pilot announced that they were going to be experiencing heavy turbulence. In minutes the plan was quaking and trembling from the storm. Lightning and thunder flashed as the plane was being tossed around like a toy. The man was terrified as were all the rest of the passengers. The man’s eyes watched a little girl who showed no fear or any real response to all the chaos on the plane. She remained calm with her feet tucked under her while she read a book. Gradually they came out of the storm and finally landed. While waiting to exit the plane the man asked the young girl why she wasn’t worried. My daddy is the pilot she said, and he’s taking me home. I didn’t worry because I knew he was in the cockpit. We can learn from the young girl and remain calm and stay in peace because our Father has it all under control.

Philippians 4:7 says, “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Peace is the will of God.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_GillenwaterFred14.jpg

By Pastor Fred Gillenwater Your pastor speaks

The writer is the senior pastor at Russell Road Church, Sidney.

The writer is the senior pastor at Russell Road Church, Sidney.