Pasco UMC plans Vacation Bible School

PASCO — Howdy! The Giddy Up Junction Vacation Bible School at Pasco United Methodist Church will be held July 14-18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Participants will sing songs, hear a Bible story, enjoy chuck wagon snacks and make a craft. The group will also be playing games.

Little buckaroos will gallop to new frontiers — not in the old west but in the book of Acts learning about god’s love.

The service on July 21 at 10:30 a.m. will allow the children to share what they have learned during the week.After the service, a pizza party will be held at the church.

The event is open to children age 4 to sixth grade. To register a child or grandchild, call 937-368-2255.