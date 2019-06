SIDNEY — “In the Wild” is the theme for Sidney Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School.

The program will be held June 17-21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 1322 E. Court St., Sidney. The program is open to preschool through adult participants. A nursery will be provided.

For more information contact Rhonda, 231-878-2782.