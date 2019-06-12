New Hope plans Vacation Bible School

SIDNEY — “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good” Bible School will be held at the New Hope United Methodist Church June 17-21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Each evening kids will experience sing and play roar music, wild Bible adventures, kid vid cinema, safari celebration, imagination station, stampede sports and hungry herd cafe refreshments.

This year’s Bible school is for children ages 3 years told through sixth grade. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.sidneynewhope.org or call 937-493-0065.

New Hope Methodist Church is located at 8985 W. Mason Road at the corner of Patterson-Halpin and Mason roads.