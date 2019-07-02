Tours planned for Fridays in July

WAPAKONETA — St. Paul United Church of Christ and the Auglaize County Historical Society announce that St. Paul, Mechanic and Perry Streets, Wapakoneta, and the Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., will be open to the public for free tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Fridays in July, beginning July 5.

St. Paul United Church of Christ (established in 1850)

After their move to Wapakoneta, the Armstrong Family joined St. Paul, then known as St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church. Viola Armstrong was a beloved longtime Sunday School teacher, while Stephen Armstrong’s leadership included the church Boy Scout troop, of which Neil was a member.

Wapakoneta Museum (constructed in 1862)

The building that now houses the county Historical Society’s Wapakoneta was constructed as the First Presbyterian Church in 1861. It is the oldest church building in Wapakoneta and the oldest Protestant church building in the county, and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The museum’s collections help tell the story of Wapakoneta and eastern Auglaize County, especially during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

St. Paul and the Auglaize County Historical Society are partners in the 2019 Committee, whose mission is to develop and implement public programs, events, and legacy efforts that reflect the many themes associated with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon walk, and to ensure that Wapakoneta and Auglaize County are at the forefront of this worldwide commemoration.