Shrine to host speaker series

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will offer a four-part speaker series, beginning July 28, 2019, with “Christmas in July.” Tim and Katheleen Nealeigh, who generously donate their time to the Shrine throughout the year, will present “St. Nick isn’t just for Kids” a fun, adult take on the beloved Saint.

Katheleen will play the part of K.D. Snitt, an investigative journalist who grills St. Nicholas, played by Tim. Set in present-day Turkey, K.D. will uncover what is really behind the kindly, loving façade of this grandfatherly figure of the past and does he really intend to replace the ever-popular Santa Claus of world-wide fame and adulation?

Tim has actively played the role of St. Nicholas at the Shrine for many years during the holidays. The event, held every December, has become a popular tradition for many area families.

“We are excited to offer an adult-spin on our popular children’s event” stated Diana Russell, the Shrine’s Director of Fund Development, “The Nealeigh’s have planned a charming and humorous take on the fourth-century Bishop of Myra that we am really looking forward to experiencing.”

Tickets for the event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a Christmas-inspired feast by Bella’s Italian Grille, are $30 per person and can be purchased at the Shrine or on their website. Attendees are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters or other holiday attire. There will also be a chance to win a nativity set and other great door prizes.

The Pilgrim Gift Shop will also be celebrating “Christmas in July” with 10 percent all nativities in the store (excluding Fontanini) July 26-28.

This is the first installment of the series and attendees can save $20 by purchasing all four dates in advance. The other speakers include Bill Krauss on Aug. 11 with an exploration of “International Catholic Celebrations,” Matthew Hess on Sept. 8 with an engaging history of “Legendary Relics” and Dr. Allen Bernard on Oct. 13 with a historical presentation on the “Lost Treasures of Granville and Marion Townships”.

Detailed event and ticket information can be found at mariasteinshrine.org or by calling 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history.