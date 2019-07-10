Shrine art show announces winners

MARIA STEIN – The ninth annual Shrine Art Show & Sale was held at the Maria Stein Shrine on June 22-28. This event is held in conjunction with Maria Stein CountryFest and attracts not only local artists, but many from all over the U.S.

The awards were as follows: Best of Show, Phil Wood, of Fort Recovery; first place, Evelyn Mahrt, of Piqua; second place, Katie Oswalt, of Sidney,third place, Haley Heitkamp, of Celina, People’s Choice, Macy Spieth, of Maria Stein; and Religious Theme, Cecilia Brendel, of Centerville.

Show Judge, Shaun Thomas Dingwerth, also awarded six honorable mention ribbons to Laura Jane Dirksen, of Maria Stein, Debby Gregory, of Coldwater, Tom Lehman, of Elida, Bill Danzig, of Dayton, Carole Schafer, of Greenville, and Janet McCo,y of Independence, Kentucky.

Additionally, a beautiful abstract piece, donated by James F. Dicke II was on silent auction. Janice Nagel of Maria Stein is the proud new owner of the art.

“I want to personally thank all the artists, sponsors, donors and volunteers who helped make this event possible”, stated Diana Russell, director of Fund Development for the Shrine. “The show continues to grow each year and we could not do it without the support of our community. For that we are all sincerely grateful!”

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.