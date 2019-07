MAPLEWOOD — Vacation Bible School at Maplewood United Methodist Church, 21544 Mapelwood Road, Maplewood, will be held July 19, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

VBS begins with a light supper and is for children ages Pre-K to fifth grade.

For questions and to register call the church office at 596-8155.