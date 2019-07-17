Church plans 1-day VBS

SIDNEY — Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 W. Mason Road, will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School on Aug. 10.

Organizers at the church understand that getting a child to a VBS program for an entire week might be hard. That’s why the church is offering an entire Saturday to teach them about Jesus’s love through the Parable of the Sower. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, children will have lessons, activities, crafts and music. Lunch and dinner will be provided.

From 6 to 8, the church is offering an optional child watch for a parents night out.

Find the church on Facebook for registration information or go to rlcvbs.app.rsvpify.com to register. Or call the church at 937-492-2461.