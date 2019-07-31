A tribute to Lady of Fatima planned

MARIA STEIN — On Friday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m., at the Spiritual Center, Maria Stein, Ohio, devotions will be conducted in honor of the Mother of God. This is the 25th year for this event. It will begin with a Mass with the Rev. Justin S. Cinnante, a Carmelite friar who is very active in the Archdiocese of New York, as the main celebrant. After Mass the rosary will be recited during a candle light procession around the grounds.

Participants may want to bring a lawn chair (no seating is provided) and a flashlight. There will be handicap, and bus parking, and general parking on the grounds.

The Spiritual Center is located on St. John Road, Maria Stein. For information: www.spiritualcenter.net or call 419-925-7625.