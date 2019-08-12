Year of Discipleship begins Thursday

BOTKINS — Petersburg Parishes will kick off a Year of Discipleship on Aug. 15, 2019, with a candlelit Marian Rosary Procession through the streets of Botkins, Ohio, after the 7:30 p.m. Mass for the Feast of the Assumption at Immaculate Conception Church.

The procession will try to imitate the processions that occur daily in Lourdes, France. Mary is the First Disciple, and she shows us the way of discipleship.

All are welcome to attend both the Mass at 7:30 p.m. and/or the candlelit procession which follows. Immaculate Conception Church is located at 116 N. Mill St., Botkins, Ohio.