Jesus said, ‘I will come again’

The Bible tells us that God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness…So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them…And God blessed them…” (Genesis 1:26-28 NKJV). Mankind is special – made in God’s own image and likeness. Human creatures made to communicate and fellowship with God. Our hearts and minds cry out to know him personally and follow his leadership and his commandments to our final destiny.

God the creator has made us for a purpose and with a will of our own. Our will is capable of obeying or disobeying, choosing life or death, darkness or light, Heaven or hell, sin or redemption through Christ Jesus.

Billy Graham once preached regarding the Garden of Eden, “As we all know, mankind failed. Curiosity, lust, and pride caused Adam and Eve to turn their backs on all the promises of Eden – its fertile fields, its fruit-laden gardens, abounding rivers, indescribable beauty, unspeakable fellowship – to go their erring way to the forbidden tree” (of knowledge of good and evil).

Disobedience and shame alienated mankind from God. The serpent, Satan, tempted Eve by getting her to doubt God’s goodness. He suggested that God was strict, stingy, and selfish for not wanting her to share his knowledge of good and evil. Eve forgot all that God had given her and instead focused on the one thing she couldn’t have! We make the same mistakes today!

Our God of creation so loved humanity, “that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved” (John 3:16-17). Let’s be clear. Jesus accepted punishment for our sins and offers a new life. This new life is eternal, changes our hearts and lives from the old creature to one of “true love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control” (Galatians 5:22-23). Our God does not patch up the old nature – He gives us a new birth, a new life and purpose.

Jesus said, “I will come again”…Are you ready? Do you have a true relationship with God?

The first man and woman used their wills to choose death; we must use our will to choose life through Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son.

The Bible says, “And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely” (Revelation 22:17). “He which testifieth these things saith, ‘Surely I come quickly.’ Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.” (Revelation 22:20)

“The King Is Coming” (W.J. & Gloria Gaither) cc1970

The market place is empty, No more traffic in the streets, All the builders’ tools are silent, No more time to harvest wheat; Busy house-wives cease their labors, In the courtroom no debate, Work on earth is suspended As the King comes through the gate.

Happy faces line the hallways, Those whose lives have been redeemed, Broken homes that He has mended, Those from prison He has freed; Little children and the aged Hand in hand stand all aglow, Who were crippled, broken, ruined, Clad in garments white as snow.

I can hear the chariots rumble, I can see the marching throng, The flurry of God’s trumpets Spells the end of sin and wrong; Regal robes are now unfolding, Heaven’s grandstands all in place, Heaven’s choir is now assembled, Start to sing “Amazing Grace!”

Oh the King is coming, the King is coming! I just heard the trumpets sounding, and now His face I see; O the King is coming, the King is coming! Praise God, He’s coming for me!”

Are you ready?

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_JonesEarnie12.jpg

Are you ready?

By Pastor Earnie Jones Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor at New Life Church.

The writer is the pastor at New Life Church.