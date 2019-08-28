Shrine to host Legendary Relics dinner

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will host Legendary Relics presented by Matthew Hess on Sept. 8, 2019.

Hess has been the director of ministry at the Maria Stein Shrine for three years. He holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies from the University of Dayton, where he wrote his thesis on the rise and fall of Sisters of the Precious Blood ministering in the schools in and around Mercer County.

Discussion will include some the legends that have been passed down with various relics, both across the world and at the Shrine. Many times these past events are used to help authenticate various relics and make for entertaining dinner conversation.

The presentation includes relics specific to the Maria Stein collection and also legendary relics throughout Christianity. Hess will also discuss how new relics are acquired today and include a glimpse of official relic documentation. The Relic Chapel will be open before and after the event.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner catered by Bella’s Italian Grille, followed by the presentation. Tickets are $30 per person and are available online at mariasteinshrine.org or by calling 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.