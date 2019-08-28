Cancer care ministry training offered at Maria Stein Shrine

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will host the first meeting to introduce Our Journey of Hope, a biblically-based cancer care ministry, on Sept. 12, 2019. The meeting will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and is open to anyone who is ready to make a difference in the lives of others.

Cancer care ministry requires unique insights, both into the disease and into God’s Word. The purpose of Our Journey of Hope is to equip participants with insights, and to help them cultivate and carry the hope for which so many are longing. Susan Jenkins, pastoral minister at the Shrine, recently completed training and is now a certified Our Journey of Hope instructor. Contact Jenkins with additional questions at 419-925-4532.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.