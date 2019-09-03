Kid’s Carnival srt

SIDNEY — The Northtowne Church of God will be hosting its 10th annual Kid’s Carnival on Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The carnival will feature a 18 foot giant slide, a bounce obstacle course, and a bounce house, There will also be games, door prizes and refreshments. Event organizers also stated that the church will provide hot dogs, pop-corn, snow-cones, and other treats.

For more information or transportation, you may call the church office at 937-498-1476. Pastor Tim Bartee invites the community to come and be a part of this special evening.

The church is located at 2008 Wapakoneta, Ave. at the corner of Parkwood Ave.