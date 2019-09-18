United Church Homes rebrands four senior living communities

DAYTON – United Church Homes today unveiled Trinity Communities of Greater Dayton, announcing its four senior living communities in the Miami Valley will operate under the Trinity name as it works to evolve services for tomorrow’s older adults. The Marion, Ohio-based senior living provider operates two communities in Beavercreek, one in Miami Township and one in Fairborn. Together, they offer a full range of senior living and healthcare options for adults age 55 and older.

UCH also renamed Patriot Ridge Community as Trinity Community at Fairborn.

UCH has served older adults in greater Dayton for over 45 years at Trinity Community at Beavercreek and at the former Patriot Ridge Community since 2001. Trinity Community at Beavercreek is in the final construction phase for 30 two-bedroom independent living cottages. It also offers independent and assisted living apartments, short-term rehab, memory care and long-term skilled care. Trinity Community at Fairborn provides assisted living, short-term rehab and long-term skilled care along with memory care. It is home to many veterans and has strong ties with veteran’s volunteer groups in the Dayton area.

The nonprofit senior living provider also added two independent senior living communities to its greater Dayton network in the past three years—Trinity Community at Miami Township, a former Brookdale property, and Trinity Community at Fairwood, also in Beavercreek.

Senior living options are evolving rapidly to meet older adults’ changing needs. Many people are remaining at home longer and those who do opt for a retirement community usually are seeking an easier lifestyle and the fellowship of others.

Making a move is a big decision, and people generally don’t want to move more than once.

“Our Dayton communities offer flexible living options and levels of care combined with an enriching community life,” said Rev. Kenneth V. Daniel, president and CEO. “We aim to meet people wherever they are on life’s journey and that requires expanding our menu of services for a growing population of older adults who want more choices.”

UCH is also an open and affirming senior living provider. The communities welcome individuals and couples from all backgrounds and are SAGECare certified to understand the unique needs of LGBT older adults.

This can be comforting to LGBT older adults who often fear seeking help as they age.

Residents in independent living can choose from a list of personal care and concierge services, such as pet walking and grocery pick-up, that help them remain independent longer. If needs change, they may be able to receive assisted living services without moving. Short-term rehab services are available within the same or a nearby Trinity community.

Laura Farrell, senior executive director of senior living services for Trinity Communities of Greater Dayton, is excited about the changes.

“We understand that every person has unique needs, and that means our approach to serving them is highly personalized,” she said. “We’re able to coordinate care needs across our four communities, which gives residents and families options and peace of mind.”

UCH has also formed a strategic alliance, Ohio’s Hospice at United Homes, Inc., which provides residents with palliative medicine and end-of-life services in their own familiar senior living community. It’s believed to be the first partnership of its kind between a nonprofit, multi-site senior living organization and a regional hospice provider.

Combining all four Trinity communities under one banner is expected to lead to additional collaborations that will benefit older adults in the Miami Valley.

United Church Homes is one of the nation’s largest providers of senior living and healthcare services for older adults, with 75 senior living communities in 14 states and two Native American nations.