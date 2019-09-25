Fair Trade and More Sale planned

SIDNEY — Fair Trade and More Sale will be hosted by Sidney Holy Angels Parish Outreach Committee on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holy Angels School 120 E. Water St. Sidney. The sale will continue in the church connector after all Masses on Oct. 26-27.

Fair trade is a more equitable trade system that empowers small farmers and artisans around the world. It seeks to change ways in which conventional trade often leaves the most vulnerable people behind. Fair trade system pays just wages, supports education. promotes safe workplaces and uses environmentally sound practices.

The proceeds from the sale support farmers and artisans in marginalized areas of the world as well as supporting the Holy Angels Outreach Committee’s projects such as Wrapped in God’s Love. Wrapped in God’s Love is an effort to help needy people by sewing little dresses, skirts, pants, fleece and flannel blankets and much more. More than 5,500 little dresses have been sent to little girls around the world in the last six years. Recipients of other projects also have included Elizabeth New Life Center, Right to Life, Catholic Social Services, Puerto Rico hurricane relief and Dayton tornado relief as well as people in over 12 countries.

This year the committee is taking a bit of a different approach by making the sale more of a whole parish event.

The Holy Angels PTO will be offering lunch and breakfast to support school projects. They will also have a table of religious books for all ages from Ignatius Press and preorders for Christmas greens sales.

The Youth Group has a 50/50 raffle planned.

Parish artisans and authors will have booths with their noncommercial products. Included will be Memorial Silks by Barb Burton, photography from Julie Peterson and woodworking by Joe Miller. Books by Elaine Schweller Snyder, Linda DeVelvis and Bob Zimmerman will be available for sale. Others are invited to sign up.

Beautifully handcrafted items from over 32 countries including the US will be available. Fall, holiday, home and kitchen décor and items, jewelry, baskets will be available. Equal Exchange coffee, tea, chocolate, herbs and spices will be sold. There will be a variety of soups from Women’s Bean Project in Denver. Stocking stuffers and gift ideas from CRS SERRV, UPAVIM, Ten Thousand Villages and Global Groove provide a huge of variety of items including items for kids.

Another feature will be items from provided by Linda Thieman . She has purchased and brought these items back from Haiti on her numerous mission trips there.

And More, another special source of products includes crafts made by committee members. Some samples are hero capes for kids, table runners, bowl cozies, boobo bags, purses, dog toys and much more.

Mother Brunner’s Bread made by St. Henry Bakery especially for Maria Stein Shrine, Karen’s famous homemade cinnamon rolls, Gilardi’s My Father’s Table pumpkin rolls can be bought or ordered for Thanksgiving pick up and a cookie walk provide tempting eatables.

A raffle includes a framed sketch of Holy Angels Church and 2 items crafted by artisan David Atkins of the parish .

Shoppers will also be able to order items from the CRS Ethical Trade catalog.

Admission is free. Cash and checks only can be used.

A downsized version of the sale will be available on Nov. 23-24, which is also pick up day for preordered pumpkin rolls and Dec. 14-15 in the church connector after all weekend Masses.

A booth at the Piqua Catholic School Craft Sale on Dec. 7 will include many items from the Fair Trade and More Sale also.

All are welcome. The sale is part of our effort to work toward building the kingdom of God through service to others. Contact Judy at 937-638-2733 with questions.