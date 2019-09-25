Hardin Houston students enjoy fishing day

HOUSTON — Volunteers from the Houston Congregational Christian Church and the Lockington United Methodist Church and some youngsters from the Hardin Houston School District recently enjoyed a Youth Fishing Day at the home of Bill and Betty Paulus.

The fishing derby was co-sponsored by the churches. The outing included a hot dog lunch for all volunteers, chaperones, and fishermen. The fishing event concluded with an award presentation to the youth for the biggest fish, a 17 ½-inch catfish, the most fish, three bass, and the smallest fish, a 7-inch blue gill. A drawing was also held and prizes awarded to the volunteers and chaperones.

Betty Paulus, the coordinator for the event, said the fishing day was her husband’s idea.

“We wanted to give the kids an opportunity to be outdoors in the fresh air, have fun, and learn about fishing,” said Paulus.

Paulus also said the fishing day was a kickoff event for a new youth program for Hardin Houston students in the sixth- through eighth- grades.

“We will transport them from the school to the Houston church every other Thursday starting Sept. 26 from 3:3o until 5 p.m. A meal will be provided. There will be games and activities plus a short Biblical/ moral lesson. There are also parents events being planned.”

“As our Vision Statement says,” Paulus continued, “we want to provide a safe, caring environment in addition to the school classroom where students can grow and develop a relationship with God, their peers, and the wider church family. We will encourage young people to develop their fullest potential. Our long term goal is to empower them to make positive choices over their lifetime by instilling values of faith and community.

“We want to thank the donors and sponsors who are making this possible. Ron & Nitas, Lowes, Town and Country Furniture, Walmart, Farmers Elevator, Meyers Garage, BP Gas Station, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Culvers, Taco Bell, McDonalds and Arbys,” she said.

For information about this new youth program, call 937-726-1649 or 937-658-4471.