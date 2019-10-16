Chicken dinner set for Nov. 3

SIDNEY — Greenview UCC Youth Group will hold a chicken lunch fundraiser on Nov. 3.

Pick up is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The center, which is located across the street from the church. The meal includes 1/2 chicken, chips, applesauce and roll with butter. Presale tickets are $8 and ticket sales end Oct. 27.

For tickets, contact any youth group member, the church, 937-492-9579, or Kara Spicer, 937-418-9571.

The church is located at 3041 Leatherwood Creek Road, Sidney.

Profits from the event will help fund the youth group’s activities. They are hoping to take a mission trip this summer.